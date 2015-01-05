© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Intel invests in Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix Corporation, a supplier of video eyewear and smart glasses products in the consumer, commercial and entertainment markets, has received a USD 24.8 million investment from Intel Corporation.

Vuzix' wearable display technology is focused on next generation optics and displays that have the potential to fit in fashion-based wearable glasses. Intel's investment will be used for general working capital to accelerate the introduction of Vuzix next generation fashion-based wearable display products into the consumer market.