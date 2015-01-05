© snehitdesign dreamstime.com

Elektrobit acquiring Birdstep Technology Oy

Elektrobit Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Elektrobit Corporation has today acquired 100 per cent of the shares of Birdstep Technology Oy, which is a fully owned Finnish subsidiary of Birdstep Technology ASA, based in Norway.

Birdstep Technology Oy provides its customers high quality information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. The company employs 19 persons located in Espoo, Finland. The debt free cash purchase price is EUR 2.0 million, which will be adjusted based upon the level of networking capital and cash and debt in the Birdstep Technology Oy on December 31, 2014.



With this acquisition, EB will get Birdstep's SafeMove Solutions, which provide the customers with information security solutions and seamless connectivity to the enterprise network by creating protected mobile data communications between the organization's portable devices. The solution is used among others by public administrations, health care, energy and defence organizations in several countries internationally