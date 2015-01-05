© luchschen dreamstime.com

Amkor appoints CTO

Dr. Choon Heung Lee has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Amkor Technology, Inc.

“Choon has been a key contributor in securing Amkor’s position as the technology leader in the semiconductor packaging and test industry,” said Steve Kelley, Amkor’s President and CEO. “With his years of experience in R&D, product engineering and our commercial business units, Choon is uniquely qualified to lead our global strategic initiatives for developing and commercializing the innovative technologies demanded by our customers.”