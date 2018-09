The Nexus 9 Teardown

© ifixit

If we were to describe the HTC/Google Nexus 9 in a single word, it would be “meh.”

Teardown highlights:

Hidden behind the LCD are a few ICs:

Synaptics S7504B 43210570 Touchscreen Controller

C54B M46956 422

Prominent ICs on the motherboard:

NVIDIA Tegra K1 Dual Denver 64-bit Processor (labeled as T4K885 01P TD590D-A3)

Elpida/Micron Technology FA164A2MA 16 Gb (2 GB) RAM

Samsung KLMAG2GEAC 16 Gb eMMC NAND Flash

Broadcom BCM4354XKUBG MIMO 5G Wi-Fi 802.11ac/Bluetooth 4.0/FM Module

Texas Instruments TI47CFP91 T65913B3D9

Broadcom BCM4752 Integrated Multi-Constellation GNSS Receiver