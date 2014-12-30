© ifixit Teardowns | December 30, 2014
See inside Amazon's tabletop Siri, the Echo
It lives in your home. It's always listening. It's the Amazon Echo, a voice-controlled smart speaker, and it's the closest device yet to the computer in Star Trek.
The Echo's auditory assistant, called Alexa, seems more responsive than Siri—and it's about on par with recent Apple fare on the repair front, too. But the Echo's tricky construction makes disassembly a tad difficult without a manual, so the Amazon Echo earned itself a reasonable 7 out of 10 for repair.
At 9.75" x 3.27", the Amazon Echo stands just a bit bigger than a couple cans of soup.
Amazon sealed the Echo up tight, with nary a fastener in sight. But peeling up the foot reveals four impressively long T10 screws holding the bottom stage of the Echo rocket in place.
The heavy duty woofer has an even heftier magnet than its tweeting twin. Amazon promises "deep bass response," thanks to this woofer and some funneling by the reflex port. The reflex port boosts the bass while minimizing distortion. Its strange shape takes full advantage of the limited space inside the Echo while allowing Alexa to yell at you from across the room.
Now for the fun part! The volume dial contains the user-interactive bits: The top portion spins freely, using a greased-up gear to turn an encoder. The Echo uses a gearing system and encoder to track motion of the outer wheel, whereas the Nest Thermostat uses an optical sensor to watch the outer ring spin by.
Around the edge of the wheel, we find the microphones responsible for hearing your commands (six on the perimeter, plus one in the center of the board), and LEDs used to indicate Alexa's acknowledgement.
-----
More info can be found here. /© iFixit
Teardown Highlights:
At 9.75" x 3.27", the Amazon Echo stands just a bit bigger than a couple cans of soup.
Amazon sealed the Echo up tight, with nary a fastener in sight. But peeling up the foot reveals four impressively long T10 screws holding the bottom stage of the Echo rocket in place.
The heavy duty woofer has an even heftier magnet than its tweeting twin. Amazon promises "deep bass response," thanks to this woofer and some funneling by the reflex port. The reflex port boosts the bass while minimizing distortion. Its strange shape takes full advantage of the limited space inside the Echo while allowing Alexa to yell at you from across the room.
Now for the fun part! The volume dial contains the user-interactive bits: The top portion spins freely, using a greased-up gear to turn an encoder. The Echo uses a gearing system and encoder to track motion of the outer wheel, whereas the Nest Thermostat uses an optical sensor to watch the outer ring spin by.
Around the edge of the wheel, we find the microphones responsible for hearing your commands (six on the perimeter, plus one in the center of the board), and LEDs used to indicate Alexa's acknowledgement.
Chips on the Echo boards:
- Texas Instruments DM3725CUS100 Digital Media Processor
- Samsung K4X2G323PD-8GD8 256 MB LPDDR1 RAM
- Texas Instruments TPA3110D2 15W Filter-Free Class D Stereo Amplifier
- Texas Instruments TPS53312
- Texas Instruments TLV320DAC3203
- SanDisk SDIN7DP2-4G 4 GB iNAND Ultra Flash Memory
- Qualcomm Atheros QCA6234X-AM2D Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Module
- Texas Instruments TPS65910A1 Integrated Power Management IC
- Texas Instruments LP55231 Programmable 9-Output LED Driver
- Texas Instruments TLV320ADC3101 92dB SNR Low-Power Stereo ADC
- Texas Instruments SN74LVC74A Dual Positive-Edge-Triggered D-Type Flip-Flops
- S1053 0090 V6 Microphone
-----
More info can be found here. /© iFixit
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments