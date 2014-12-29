© pelfophoto dreamstime.com Business | December 29, 2014
Jenoptik: Substantial growth forecast for 2015
The Jenoptik Group is confident of its prospects in the 2015 fiscal year. On the back of a good order and project pipeline as well as positive effects resulting from the acquisition of Vysionics, the British traffic solutions specialists, the Executive Board is anticipating substantial growth in 2015.
Group revenue is expected to come in at between 650 and 690 million euros in the next fiscal year. Beyond this, outcomes from the continuing Group development projects will positively impact on the quality of earnings. The operating earnings margin (EBIT margin) is expected within the range of 8.5 to 9.5 percent. The company is also forecasting an above-average growth in EBITDA (earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).
Due to customer delays, a major international project for defense technology originally scheduled for 2014 will no longer be commissioned this year. The order intake, together with the project’s revenue generation, are shifted to the fiscal year 2015. Without this major order, the Executive Board of Jenoptik AG is now expecting 2014 Group revenue of approximately 580 to 590 million euros and income from operations (EBIT) of just under 50 million euros.
“2015 will see our return to successful growth; we expect substantial improvements in revenue and earnings, which a good order backlog in all three segments, together with our most recent acquisition in the traffic safety sector, will help to achieve. Customer feedback is also consistently positive and we are seeing growth momentum in our markets. Additional benefits will come from our activities in the focus regions of Asia and America. Furthermore, we will continue to seek value-adding acquisitions which boost our core business and extend our global presence,” says Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin.
