COG renamed IIOM and expands remit

The launch of the International Institute of Obsolescence Management (IIOM) in January 2015 will take the knowledge-sharing network developed by the Component Obsolescence Group (COG) and extend support for Obsolescence Management (OM) to a wider range of industries and materials.

