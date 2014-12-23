© evertiq

Thinfilm signs distribution agreement with CymMetrik

Thin Film Electronics ASA has signed a distribution agreement with CymMetrik, a professional packaging and label converter in Greater China.

Through the agreement, CymMetrik will be empowered to promote and extend sales of Thinfilm products, including Thinfilm Memory, throughout China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and ASEAN - collectively, Greater China and ASEAN.



"The Greater China and ASEAN market presents a tremendous opportunity for Thinfilm, as evidenced by the high level of interest in our products and printed electronics technology from a growing number of Asian companies," said Peter Fischer, Chief Product Officer for Thinfilm. "CymMetrik is an entrenched market leader with an extensive client list in this region. Our partnership should substantially increase our exposure while enhancing our ability to penetrate the Asian markets."



"CymMetrik is very excited to partner with Thinfilm, one of the leaders in the printed electronics industry," said Calvin Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of CymMetrik. "We strongly believe interest in printed electronics technologies will expand significantly throughout the Greater China and ASEAN region over the coming months and years. We look forward to leveraging our leadership position to capitalize on this interest and help fuel the success of Thinfilm in Asia."