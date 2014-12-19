© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Thinfilm hires former NXP executive to head sales in Asia

Thin Film Electronics ASA has hired Claus Hansen to head the Company's sales initiatives throughout Asia.

Claus Hansen has held senior sales and marketing positions for a number of leading multinational and domestic firms, including Gemalto, a 12'000-employee digital security company specializing in smart cards, as well as Banner Plastic Card and DZ Group.



Prior to joining Thinfilm, Mr. Hansen was Senior Director, Identification ASIA (Singapore), for NXP Semiconductors. He was responsible for the implementation of NXP's IOT strategy in Asia.



"We are very excited to have a sales leader of Claus' caliber join Thinfilm to lead our sales efforts in Asia," said Jennifer Ernst, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development. "We've seen tremendous interest in our products and our printed electronics technology coming out of that region, and that interest continues to grow. Claus' experience and skills fit perfectly with Thinfilm's sales strategy for Asia, and the management team is confident he'll deliver impressive results."



Mr. Hansen, who starts with Thinfilm on 1 January 2015 will retain the title of Regional Vice President, Sales & Business Development, Asia and report directly to Jennifer Ernst.