Global Factories selects Thinfilm for new system

Global Factories, the global market leader in the field of medicine pouch verification, will use Thin Film Electronics's printed memory labels for security and authentication in its new Vandenbrink Blister Packaging Machine (VBM).

The VBM provides automated filling of Global Factories’ unit- and multi-dose blister cards, which securely store patient medication and provide a visual blueprint of required daily intake. The Thinfilm Memory labels will enable Global Factories’ clients to confirm authenticity of the VBM blister cards, ensuring only safe and qualified materials are used in the system.



"We’re excited to partner with an innovative leader like Global Factories,” said Davor Sutija, Thinfilm’s CEO. “The VBM system is a breakthrough in pharmaceutical packaging. In securing the authenticity of unit- and multi-dose blister cards for the VBM, we are contributing to a key milestone in pharmaceutical dispensing. Our printed electronics technology and manufacturing processes are able to deliver a cost-effective, highly scalable and easy-to-integrate solution for Global Factories.”



"At Global Factories, we take our clients’ need for secure, reliable medicine distribution seriously, and try to be innovative in all that we do,” said Richard van den Brink, CEO of Global Factories. “Thinfilm Memory offers significant advantages over any other electronic verification solution we investigated, and gives us a highly secure label through the use of proprietary printed electronics technology. It’s a new solution which adds value to the needs of our clients all over the world, and represents the first step in our roadmap for using printed electronics in innovative systems to help improve overall patient adherence.”