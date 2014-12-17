© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Qualtré secures $9 million in strategic investment round

Qualtré has received USD 9 million in funding from two strategic partners, including Alps Electric, along with current investors, Matrix Partners and Pilot House Ventures.

Qualtré will use these funds to expand sales and marketing, scale operations, and extend product development as the company supports new customers and additional applications.



“Qualtré launched two BAW MEMS gyroscopes in 2014 with strong customer acceptance,” commented Edgar Masri, President and CEO of Qualtré. “These robust gyros offer higher accuracy with superior shock and vibration immunity at competitive price points. This makes them ideal for the challenging demands and harsh environments of industrial and high-performance consumer applications, such as inertial navigation, platform stabilization, robotics, unmanned vehicles, sports measurement, medical wearables, and the Internet of Things.”



“Alps Electric and Qualtré have forged a strong partnership because our core competencies complement each other so well,” said Yasuo Sasao, Director of Alps Electric’s Components Business. “Whereas Alps Electric’s strong sensor portfolio benefits from Qualtré’s superior inertial MEMS technology and performance, Qualtré is able to benefit from Alps Electric’s manufacturing efficiencies, to support high production volumes at attractive price points, and ability to access a broad customer base. We’ve been extremely impressed by the initial response to Qualtré’s best-in-class products and are looking forward to our continued work together to provide outstanding experiences for our new and existing customers.”