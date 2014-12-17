© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Corning Incorporated to acquire TR Manufacturing

Corning Incorporated has reached an agreement to acquire TR Manufacturing, Inc. The terms of the agreement were not released.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter 2015, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.



With its main activities located in Fremont, Calif., TR Manufacturing is a provider of fiber-optic and copper cable/component interconnects and electro-mechanical assemblies to OEMs in a range of technology industries. Upon closing, TR Manufacturing will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Corning, reporting to Corning’s Optical Communications business segment.



“We are excited about the opportunity to expand Corning’s capabilities to service the growing bandwidth demand of all network operators,” said Clark S. Kinlin, executive vice president, Corning Optical Communications. “TR Manufacturing’s expertise, supported by Corning’s global infrastructure, will allow the new entity to better meet customer needs for innovative solutions. We look forward to building a bright future together with their talented team.”