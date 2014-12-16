© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

James Clifford joins AMD as SVP of global operations

​James A. Clifford has joined AMD as senior vice president of Global Operations, reporting to President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su.

Clifford will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of AMD’s end-to-end manufacturing and supply chain strategy.



“We are thrilled to add James to AMD’s leadership team,” said Dr. Su. “His extensive industry expertise leading global semiconductor operations and technology strategy makes him the ideal candidate to lead our manufacturing and supply chain operations.”



With more than 25 years of technology industry experience, Clifford brings a mix of end-to-end operational knowledge from supply chain to design enablement, quality, procurement, business management, and engineering to the role.



He joins AMD from RF Micro Devices, Inc., where he served as vice president of global sourcing and foundry technology. He previously spent more than 17 years at Qualcomm Incorporated in numerous leadership roles, including senior vice president and general manager of operations, as well as senior vice president of Qualcomm CDMA Technology.