© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Delta Electronics to acquire Eltek ASA

Power supplies provider, Delta Electronics, is through its Dutch subsidiary Deltronics, acquiring Eltek ASA, a Norwegian power supply developer.

Deltronics will acquire Eltek ASA through public offering at NOK 11.75 per share for up to 100% of all outstanding Eltek shares, with estimated value of NOK 3.9 billion (USD 530 million). The transaction is expected to complete by June 2015.



“This strategic acquisition marks a significant step to Delta and brings to both Delta and Eltek the unique synergy to leverage engineering, sales and global operations platforms from each other to provide customers with unparalleled product solutions and services. Through integrating valuable resources from both companies, we believe this transaction is mutually beneficial and unleashes huge potential to solidify our leadership and long-term growth opportunity in global power business,” Delta writes in a press release.