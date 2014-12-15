© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Mario Silveira to lead worldwide consumer sales team at AMD

As part of recent AMD organizational changes, Mario Silveira has been promoted to head of worldwide consumer sales within the company’s Computing and Graphics business unit.

Silveira joined AMD in 2010 and most recently served as head of consumer go-to-market sales for the EMEA region. As he broadens his responsibility to a worldwide remit, the role of head of consumer sales for EMEA has been assigned to Gabriele Rentocchini, who will now be responsible for overseeing all sales and marketing activities related to the retail and consumer go-to- market segments in the region.