© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Molex expands wireless power antenna capabilities

Molex Incorporated has signed a definitive agreement as a strategic partner and investor in Chicago-based NuCurrent, a developer of wireless power antenna technology.

“NuCurrent’s wireless power antenna capabilities dovetail with our business strategy of helping customers bring pioneering products to market,” said Lily Yeung, director, business development, Molex. “Wireless device charging has the potential to drastically change how the world powers its phones and other portable devices and Molex is thrilled to be involved in the early stages of this emerging technology.”



“Being able to tap into the engineering expertise at Molex, as well as the global reach of its manufacturing capabilities and sales force, will be an enormous benefit for NuCurrent,” said Jacob Babcock, founder and CEO, NuCurrent. “The evolution of our company has been incredibly exciting and we look forward to the future as we partner with Molex to expand the reach of our innovative solutions.”