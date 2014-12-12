© cacaroot dreamstime.com Components | December 12, 2014
German component distribution remains on a growth plan
According to FBDi e.V. the German component distribution market has grown by 6% in Q3/2014, and the booking situation remains stable.
MThe German component distribution market is expecting a rock solid business year with a single-digit growth. In the third quarter the industry showed an increase of 6% in turn-over and in order income. The turn-over grew to EUR 741 million, and the incoming orders rose to EUR 738 million. Thus, the book-to-bill-rate was exactly 1.
The semiconductors grew above-average with 8,1% to EUR 510 million, their market share remains at 69%. Passive components grew slightly weaker with 2,6% to EUR 107 million (14% share of the total market). Electromechanical components were slightly weaker with an increase of only 1,6% to EUR 77 million (10% share). At eye-level with semiconductors were power supplies, which grew with 6% to EUR 17 million, but increased their order income by 29%. Nevertheless their share of the total market is rather small with only 2%.
FBDi Chairman of the Board, Georg Steinberger, says: "Compared to the global economy the electronics industry in general and the components distribution in particular is in a very good position. For the total year we expect an increase in turn-over of 6 to 7%, which corresponds to the European average. This is a success, since the situation at the components market is still marked by overcapacities and price pressure. Due to the solid order situation we expect a solid but not spectacular 2015. Assuming that there will be no exceptional events, the increase shall be in a low single-digit range."
FBDi also sees the short- and midterm outlook as positive: The German market not only has its specialties such as a large share of automotive electronics, but is also characterized by a somewhat robust manufacturing culture. Compared to other European countries the electronic manufacturing has been shifted offshore by a much smaller degree. There is also the fact of a sustainable export performance of German high technology. Transferred to the turn-over of components this means potential for growth above-average."
