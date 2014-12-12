© evertiq

Arrow and NLT Technologies partners for displays in Sweden

Arrow Electronics entered into a distribution agreement in Sweden for the NLT Technologies portfolio of high-quality TFT displays with built-in projected capacitive (PCAP) multi-touch.

“Our aim is to help customers reap the return on their investment as quickly as possible” said Amir Mobayen, VP and general manager, Arrow OEM computing solutions EMEA. “The NLT range is ideal for use in high-end industrial systems and medical equipment; this is a portfolio that extends our services offering and enables us to add greater value, which is in direct response to our customer demands.”



Thomas de Laar, Sales Manager of the NLT LCD group within Renesas Electronics Europe GmbH added, “Arrow OCS is the perfect distributor to maximise sales opportunities in our target markets, such as Sweden. Our new agreement allows us to take advantages of Arrow’s large and focused customer base and proven expertise in sales and support of high-quality displays, touchscreens, and associated technologies.”