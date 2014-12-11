© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Arrow and Varta Microbattery enter new EMEA agreement

Arrow Electronics has entered a new agreement with Varta Microbattery, a manufacturer of retail and OEM batteries that has been operating for more than 125 years.

As part of the agreement, Arrow will offer across EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) a range of products including battery packs in chemistries including li-ion, li-polymer, Ni-MH and alkaline. Varta Microbattery’s Power Pack Solutions department can identify solutions to meet the requirements of a particular piece of equipment; the company expects to benefit from Arrow’s deep market knowledge and expertise across the full product lifecycle.



“Arrow is a perfect fit for Varta,” said Philipp Miehlich, General Manager Sales & Marketing OEM, Varta. “Not only does it offer flexible supply chain management but Arrow also has a deep knowledge of products and the market, which allows it to focus service and expertise across the entire product lifecycle. Being so close to the market will also have a positive impact on new innovations. I am convinced this collaboration will assist in strengthening our market share and further develop Varta’s OEM business in a positive direction.”