AEG Power Solutions chosen to supply power plants in China

AEG Power Solutions has supplied its Transokraft single-phase inverters for the refurbishment of Daya Bay and Ling Ao nuclear power stations in China.

Having been running for 20 years, the two plants recently needed rehabilitation. The plant’s operator, Chinese Nuclear Power Engineering Company (CNPEC), chose the AEG Power Solutions inverters. At Daya Bay, there are eight Transokraft inverters, and at Ling Ao, there are nine, all rated at 20kVA.



The inverters have multiple certifications, including Type Test IEC 60 146-1-1 and qualification to IEC 61000-6-2 and IEC 61000-6-4 for Electro Magnetic Compatibility (EMC). For seismic testing, the products are qualified as 4G proven, even in critical range (10Hz).



“We chose Transokraft inverters from AEG Power Solutions for several reasons; firstly, because we needed a one-stop-shop including spare parts, integrated service, and diagnostic features and tools to verify all settings,” says Li Jisheng, Director of electrical modification at Daya Bay Nuclear Power Operations and Management Co. Ltd. “Then, the high robustness of the inverters was important to us, and their excellent performance in seismic tests. Finally, power supply equipment that had proven its reliability had been provided years ago by AEG Power Solutions’ affiliate, which contributed to building our trust.”



“For the nuclear power industry, Transokraft inverters provide excellent levels of reliability, as demonstrated by their rigorous testing, multiple certifications, and long proven track record,” says Rudolf Poeppelbaum, Sales Manager Power Generation at AEG Power Solutions.