© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Sensonor gyro module selected for the SIMBAD RC System

The STIM210 will support systems stabilization to mitigate effects of wave motion for a ‘remote controlled’ variant of the SIMBAD twin launcher system, equipped with two ready-to-fire Mistral missiles.

The system developed by MBDA services the French Navy and several navies around the world.



STIM210 is an established and reliable high precision 3-axis gyro module. It is suitable for pointing and stabilization, flight control and guidance applications in the Industrial, Aerospace and Defense markets. The STIM210 is the highest performance ITAR-free MEMS gyro module commercially available. It offers a breakthrough for system designers who are under constant pressure to provide smaller, more reliable, and lower cost solutions. The STIM210 gyro is closing the performance gap to FOG (fiber optic gyro) and is a powerful alternative to current solutions in the market. It offers lower cost, size, weight and power consumption (CSWaP) with high reliability and efficient integration into all applications.