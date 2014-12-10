© vladek dreamstime.com

Orbotech LT Solar receives follow on orders

Orbotech LT Solar, a Orbotech Ltd. subsidiary, has received purchase orders for its thin film deposition systems totaling approximately USD 15 million in value from one of its existing customers.

Deliveries of these systems are expected to take place during the first half of 2015. In 2013, OLT Solar sold its thin film deposition systems to this customer for the purpose of qualifying them for future orders. The customer’s satisfaction with the performance of this system has now resulted in the selection of OLT Solar to provide multiple systems for its new´facility, which is scheduled to begin operations in 2015.



Dr. Kam Law, Chief Executive Officer of OLT Solar, stated, “We are very pleased that our cost-effective and highly reliable Aurora PECVD thin film deposition system has been selected for follow on orders of such magnitude by this Tier 1 manufacturer. The production of high-efficiency solar cells requires superior thin film quality and uniformity as well as accurate and repeatable process conditions. Our Aurora PECVD offers the flexibility to operate in diverse process conditions, as well as greater control over the different variables, making it extremely well suited for advanced cell fabrications.”



“These substantial follow on orders bear out OLT Solar’s position as an increasingly important supplier to the solar energy industry; and we look forward to capitalizing on the current trend of growth and development throughout the industry.” added Mr. Asher Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Orbotech Ltd.