AMD transfers to Nasdaq

AMD is transferring its stock exchange listing to The Nasdaq Stock Market from The New York Stock Exchange, effective after market close on December 31, 2014.

AMD shares are expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on January 2, 2015 and will continue to trade under the symbol AMD. This transfer is expected to be seamless for AMD investors and shareholders.



"We are excited to join other industry-leading technology companies listed with Nasdaq and believe this move will help AMD reach investors and shareholders more efficiently and effectively as we continue transforming the company for long-term growth," said Devinder Kumar, senior vice president and chief financial officer, AMD.



"We are proud to welcome AMD to Nasdaq and look forward to a successful partnership with the company and its shareholders," said Bruce Aust, Vice Chairman at Nasdaq.