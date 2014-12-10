© beaniebeagle dreamstime.com Components | December 10, 2014
RFEL awarded follow on R&D contract by ESA
RFEL has received a second a second, follow on research and development contract awarded by European Space Agency, and in collaboration with other European partners.
The initial contract covered the research phase into a flexible, wideband receiver, front-end architecture for next generation broadband and broadcast satellite services. As is evident in everyday life, the demand for high-speed data communications and higher resolution broadcasting services (2/4k TV) is pushing service and infrastructure suppliers to provide wideband (capacity) services for general population use. This particular project set a basic objective of being able to provide 500MHz instantaneous bandwidth capability that could be utilised by current services, typically using multiple carriers of a few 10s of MHz bandwidth each, but also be ready to accept a range of new single carrier services operating with occupied bandwidths of up to the full 500MHz.
This requirement needed a software-defined, front-end design that could be configured on the fly to meet whatever the service demands required. For example, this might be a single carrier at the full 500MHz bandwidth or perhaps up to 32 different and varied bandwidth carriers operating in the same 500Hz total bandwidth.
One element that RFEL introduced to the research was the use of a flexible and dynamically reconfigurable, digital filter bank based on its ChannelCore Flex (CCF) design. The CCF design used can extract up to 32 independent channels from an instantaneous bandwidth of 2GHz, which is supplied from a high-speed analogue to digital converter (ADC) running at 5 Gsamples per second. Each output channel can be independently configured at run-time for bandwidth of up to 500MHz, sample rate of either 2x bandwidth or 4x bandwidth, centre frequency and output filtering type. The only constraint is that the total bandwidth of all output channels must be no more than 500MHz.
"The research element of the project was a great success," said Alex Kuhrt, RFEL's CEO, "so this second, follow on contract has now been placed by ESA to build a prototype demonstrator that includes the full, front-end receiver chain with all the digital processing demonstrated in FPGA technology."
Other collaborators are AUDENS ACT Consulting GmbH, who are leading the team on the project and have been investigating novel beam forming solutions for dish-based systems that could provide significant interference reduction capabilities, and Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH who have been responsible for the overall system architecture.
The funding provided by ESA for this project has resulted in the creation of technology that will be taken forward to assist in the development of the next generation of receiver technology for flexible, wideband satellite receiver technology. RFEL will be marketing the advance CCF technology developed under this ESA funded project for applications in the space and terrestrial communications market, in addition to scientific and test applications, and together with AUDENS ACT, are exploring potential applications for low complexity, digital beam-forming.
This requirement needed a software-defined, front-end design that could be configured on the fly to meet whatever the service demands required. For example, this might be a single carrier at the full 500MHz bandwidth or perhaps up to 32 different and varied bandwidth carriers operating in the same 500Hz total bandwidth.
One element that RFEL introduced to the research was the use of a flexible and dynamically reconfigurable, digital filter bank based on its ChannelCore Flex (CCF) design. The CCF design used can extract up to 32 independent channels from an instantaneous bandwidth of 2GHz, which is supplied from a high-speed analogue to digital converter (ADC) running at 5 Gsamples per second. Each output channel can be independently configured at run-time for bandwidth of up to 500MHz, sample rate of either 2x bandwidth or 4x bandwidth, centre frequency and output filtering type. The only constraint is that the total bandwidth of all output channels must be no more than 500MHz.
"The research element of the project was a great success," said Alex Kuhrt, RFEL's CEO, "so this second, follow on contract has now been placed by ESA to build a prototype demonstrator that includes the full, front-end receiver chain with all the digital processing demonstrated in FPGA technology."
Other collaborators are AUDENS ACT Consulting GmbH, who are leading the team on the project and have been investigating novel beam forming solutions for dish-based systems that could provide significant interference reduction capabilities, and Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH who have been responsible for the overall system architecture.
The funding provided by ESA for this project has resulted in the creation of technology that will be taken forward to assist in the development of the next generation of receiver technology for flexible, wideband satellite receiver technology. RFEL will be marketing the advance CCF technology developed under this ESA funded project for applications in the space and terrestrial communications market, in addition to scientific and test applications, and together with AUDENS ACT, are exploring potential applications for low complexity, digital beam-forming.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments