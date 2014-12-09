© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Fairchild transfers discrete devices to TowerJazz fab

Fairchild Semiconductor has started mass production at TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor Co.’s (TPSCo’s) fabrication facility in Tonami, Japan.

“We chose TowerJazz as they are a market leader in process transfer capabilities and are known for the quality of their technical teams and transfer methodologies. There is excellent collaboration between our two companies and we are experiencing very fast project execution and ramp-up of production of our discrete devices,” said Dr. Wei-Chung Wang, SVP, Operations.



This development has been in the works for several months involving significant transition efforts between Fairchild and TowerJazz. “We are very proud and excited to become a first tier supplier for Fairchild. Collaboration between the two companies has enabled record time to mass production. We look forward to enhancing our relationship by providing Fairchild with both specialty TowerJazz and TPSCo technologies and capabilities,” said Zmira Shternfeld-Lavie, VP of Process Engineering R&D and GM of Transfer, Optimization and Development Process Services (TOPS™) at TowerJazz.