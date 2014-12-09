© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Richard Slee joins element14 from TVS Logistics

Farnell element14 has announced the appointment of Richard Slee as Business President of Sales and Marketing in Europe.

Reporting to Gert Labuschagne, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Richard joins from TVS Logistics.



Richard has a number of years experience working in fast moving technology businesses, including as VP and European Sales Director at Motorola, and as President Rest of World / UK at PACE.



Commenting on his appointment Richard said: “I’m delighted to be joining Farnell element14 at what is an exciting time for the organisation. My first impressions of the business have been really positive and the commitment and enthusiasm from everybody I have met has been really evident. When I look at Farnell element14 I can see many different types of opportunity and I am confident we can grow the business in the years to come.”