Sharp looking to sell US solar unit

Sharp is considering selling its US solar energy development unit Recurrent Energy.

However, no deal has yet been made, but the Japanese company has reportedly set a price tag of USD 247 million for the unit, according to a report in Reuters.



In a statement to Reuters the company said that is was considering various possibilities, including the sale of the company, but that no final decisions had been reached.