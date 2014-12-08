© harting

Strong revenue growth drives Harting Group

The Harting Technology Group has started the 2014/15 financial year with a strong tailwind. Revenues rose during the past 2013/14 financial year by 13 % to EUR 547 million (previous year: EUR 484 million).

Business performance was very strong in the individual regions in which the Harting Technology Group operates. Only the EMEA region (excluding Germany) reflected marginal revenue growth. In contrast, revenues in Asia increased by 40 % to EUR 126 million (previous year: EUR 90 million).



Europe – excluding Germany and the Middle East (EMEA) – showed a slight 0.4 % rise in revenues to EUR 175 million (previous year: EUR 174 million). Harting's revenues in Germany climbed by 11 % to EUR 194 million (previous year: EUR 174 million). In the Americas, the company posted a 13 % increase to EUR 52 million (previous year: EUR 46 million). The Harting Technology Group generated over two-thirds of total revenues (64 %) abroad.



“We aim to achieve customer proximity worldwide. That applies to all of our markets. We are focusing in particular on the Asian growth markets and above all on China,” said Philip F. W. Harting, Senior Vice President Connectivity & Networks as well and President/General Partner.



There were also positive developments in terms of headcount in the year under review. The workfore (including trainees) stood at 4'048 members of staff worldwide at the end of the financial year (previous year: 3'815). This means that the Technology Group has created 233 new jobs within 12 months. Of these 233 jobs, 149 positions (plus 7.1%) were created in Germany and 84 (plus 4.9%) abroad. At the three locations in the Minden-Lübbecke district (Espelkamp, Rahden and Minden), Harting employed a total of 2'251 staff (including trainees) as of September 30, 2014 (previous year: 2'102).