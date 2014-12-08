© schmid group

Schmid to deliver three MBC lines to Asian customer

Schmid Group has received order from Asian premium manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules.

An Asian manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules has placed an order with the Schmid Group for the construction of three Multi Busbar Connector (MBC) lines. Instead of the previous standard of three wide ribbons these systems apply 8 to 15 thin busbar wires. These wires improve the cell efficiency through reduced shadowing and thereby increase the module power.



The three MBC lines will be delivered by the middle of next year.