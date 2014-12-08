© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

New managing director of Kontron East Europe

Kontron has appointed George Dramowicz to lead its Eastern European Business operation in Poland, effective 28th November 2014. He takes over from Slawomir Jasinski who resigned from the management board.

In his most recent position, he acted as EMEA Operations Director for TE Connectivity in Czech Republic. He held several leadership positions at Merix, Celestica, Honeywell, AlliedSignal, Canadian Marconi Co. and Pratt & Whitney Canada in the recent years.



“We are very pleased that we could win such a seasoned professional to foster and expand our Eastern European business and welcome George to our Management team” said Christian Latka, Chairman of the Board of Kontron East Europe sp z o.o..