exceet acquires M2M specialist Lucom

Lucom adds secure products for remote service, automation and communications technology to exceet M2M solution portfolio.

exceet Group is acquiring 100% of shares in Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten & Systeme, a leading provider of industrial routers based in Zirndorf (Germany). Lucom generates sales of approx. EUR 4 million per year.



In future, Lucom will act as an integral component of the exceet Secure Solutions business unit, which specializes in consulting and implementation services for M2M, security and eHealth solutions.



“Acquiring Lucom allows exceet to offer its clients both standard and customized devices”, says Ulrich Reutner, CEO of exceet Group SE. “Our customers now profit from increased project flexibility”.



“We look forward to our future collaboration with the exceet team, which lets us offer our clients even more finely customized services for their projects”, adds Gerhard Galsterer, who will continue as business director of Lucom GmbH. “Under exceet’s leadership we plan to continue on our path of growth and intend to orient ourselves more internationally”.