Toshiba reinforces power systems business in North America

Toshiba Corporation will reinforce its power systems business in North America by merging three current businesses into a new company.

The thermal and hydro power business operated by Toshiba International Corporation (TIC); the steam turbine and generator (STG) business for nuclear power systems operated by Toshiba America Nuclear Energy Corporation (TANE); and the STG business for nuclear power systems operated by Westinghouse Electric Company LLC (WEC), the U.S.-based group company of Toshiba Corporation. The new company, Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation (TAES), will start operation on April 1, 2015. For nuclear energy applications, TAES will work closely with WEC.



Commenting on the new organization, Mr. Shigenori Shiga, Corporate Executive Vice President of Toshiba Corporation, and President & CEO of Toshiba’s Power Systems Company, said: "This reorganization of key elements of Toshiba Group's power systems business in the US is a major step forward. A unified, focused organization will be more efficient and, most importantly, able to support our customers from planning through to maintenance services. I look to TAES, in cooperation with WEC, to promote and expand our business in North America.”