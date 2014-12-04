© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Applied Optics Center acquired by Optex Systems

Applied Optics Center (AOC), formerly a division of L-3 Communications’ Warrior Systems Sector, has been acquired by Optex Systems Holdings.

Applied Optics Center designs and manufactures thin film coatings and optical assemblies for a wide variety of commercial and defense applications and markets. Optex Systems is a manufacturer of optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for Department of Defense (DoD) applications. With the acquisition, AOC will play a critical role in Optex Systems’ expansion, providing new Optex products to the commercial sector.



“Applied Optics Center is an excellent fit with Optex with our similar customer base in the defense business. AOC will also provide optical thin film coatings and assemblies for commercial and industrial markets. The speed and agility that Optex Systems brings to our combined organization will help us serve our existing customers more efficiently and align our efforts for growth. This will also allow a seamless transition from L-3 Communications as an internal customer to L-3 Communications as an external customer,” states Billy Bates, Optex – AOC General Manager.



“Optex Systems is pleased to join forces with the AOC Team and the products and skills that they bring to the new organization. Optex Systems and AOC have been associated on a supply basis for over 20 years and to now have shared synergy in optical coatings and sighting systems is extremely exciting,” notes Danny Schoening, Optex CEO. “Serving many of the same customers, the synergies of the two companies provide additional competitive opportunities not served as separate entities,” he continues.