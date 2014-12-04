© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Solicomp signs with Osram Opto Semiconductors

Osram Opto Semiconductors and Solicomp has signed a distribution agreement.

Solicomp GmbH, headquartered in Geretsried near Munich, has already been working closely with Osram for a few years now, distributing obsolete parts and surplus inventory. Starting now, the company is authorised for the distribution of the entire product portfolio of Osram Opto Semiconductors within Europe.



Frank Holz and Daniela Krammer, Managing Directors at Solicomp GmbH, Stephan Kreusel and Michael Wohs, Director Sales EMEA and Vice President EMEA at Osram Opto Semiconductors, signed the distribution agreement for the European area at electronica 2014.