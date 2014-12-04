© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

ON Semi adds new distribution partners to expand business

ON Semiconductor has signed two new distribution channel partner agreements with two electronics trading franchises based in Japan.

Ryosan Co., Ltd. and Macnica Inc. join the roster of ON Semiconductor channel sales partners to help expand domestic sales within Japan and work to drive sales growth in China and other Asia-Pacific geographies.



Each of these new partners has been granted rights to sell all ON Semiconductor product lines in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region, but will focus heavily on expanding sales in the automotive and industrial segments.



“We are pleased to have Ryosan and Macnica as our new channel partners,” said Jeff Thomson, vice president of Global Channel Sales at ON Semiconductor. “By leveraging their extensive business experience and technical expertise in the electronics and semiconductor space within Japan and throughout the Asia Pacific region, we anticipate these new partners will assist us in accelerating sales growth. Both these multi-national franchises will support customers from demand-creation through fulfillment.”