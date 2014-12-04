© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Bourns acquires Komatsulite Mfg.

Bourns, a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Komatsulite Mfg. Co., Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Komatsulite, headquartered in Osaka, Japan, works with safety devices for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Gordon Bourns, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bourns, said, “The acquisition of Komatsulite is a significant milestone in Bourns’ long term growth which adds highly complementary products consistent with our strategic roadmap.”



Komatsulite also manufactures speciality connectors and a range of precision-molded components for electronics equipment. With four manufacturing facilities in Japan and one in China, Komatsulite generates in excess of USD 100 million in annual revenues.



According to Dr. Erik Meijer, President of Bourns Electronics, this acquisition provides Bourns with an attractive offering of protectors combining bi-metal switches and thermistors. “New component technology introductions in the safety device arena are rare and we are very excited about adding Komatsulite’s mini-breaker products to our broad range of protection technologies,” said Dr. Meijer. “With over 30 years of market experience and a variety of innovative internally-developed and acquired products, Bourns is committed to supplying the best and most reliable electronic solutions to satisfy the diverse needs of our customers.”



Yoichi Yoshimura, President and CEO of Komatsulite, said, “The combination with Bourns is ideal for Komatsulite’s customers which will now benefit not only from our superior precision-molded devices but also from having access to Bourns’ extensive global sales and technical support network. Our team is excited about joining Bourns and pursuing new opportunities for the Komatsulite business.”