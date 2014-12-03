© weidmüller

Weidmüller in strategic cooperation with distributor TTI

In September, Weidmüller concluded an extended cooperation agreement with distributor, TTI. The goal of this strategic partnership is to expand business in the field of device connection technology.

TTI is keen to use the closer collaboration to tap into additional markets, especially those in the EMEA region. The partnership's operational implementation process commenced at the 2014 electronica trade fair in Munich. “One of our strategic core topics is greater collaboration with distributors,” explains Jaime Obiols, Head of Global Distribution Management in the Weidmüller Group. “This so-called 'market maker' will allow us to reach more customers across Europe and in areas where we aren't yet quite so well represented.” Mr Obiols believes that the cooperative relationship with its American partner will be a meaningful partnership that will not least also prove advantageous to the customer. “In TTI, we have brought on board a competent partner who will help us to secure an even better position in this special market segment.”



Ronald Velda, TTI's Director of Supplier Marketing for Connectors and Electromechanical Products in Europe, is similarly positive about TTI's collaboration with the Detmold-based electrical engineering specialist: “Thanks to this cooperation, our customers, and especially those in Europe, now have access to the innovative Weidmüller portfolio. These innovative products allow us to offer even more solutions to customers in this advancing segment.” Mr Velda believes that adding Weidmüller products and solutions to TTI's own portfolio is a sensible move.