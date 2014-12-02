© ljupco smokovski dreamstime.com

Ingram Micro acquires majority interest in Armada

Ingram Micro has acquired a majority interest in Armada, a technology distributor in Turkey with 2013 sales of over USD 280 million.

Ingram Micro plans to make a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares in accordance with Turkish capital markets regulations.



"The addition of Armada is well aligned with our strategic initiatives to grow Ingram Micro's value business in attractive markets," said Ali Baghdadi, Ingram Micro senior vice president and president, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Technology Solutions. "Armada enhances our access and reach into Turkey's fast growing technology industry while increasing the overall scale and breadth of value-added solutions Ingram Micro brings to our global partners."