Google: Yeah, there was something!

Google is rumoured to present a new generation of its Glass gadget next year. And that one comes with Intel chips.

Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter, that Intel (would displace the current chip maker Texas Instruments) also intents to co-develop new opportunities for Glass to be used in the workplace. So they will take a closer look at the healthcare industry.



Nevertheless, Glass remains - for the time being - a consumer gadget. At present, after the presentation in the spring of 2012, only a few ten-thousand devices have been sold. Technical weaknesses (such as a short battery life) seem to rule out a larger market launch.