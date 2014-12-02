© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

2014 Euro semi market continues its rise compared to 2013

European semiconductor sales showed signs of encouraging growth in October, reaching USD 3.208 billion, a 5.2% growth compared the same month one year ago, according to ESIA.

Combined sales from January through October grew sharply (8.6%) compared to the same period in 2013. All figures represent a three month rolling average.



On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in October 2014 were USD 29.685 billion, up 1.5% compared to September and up 9.6% versus October 2013.



The main drivers of October’s sales in Europe were the microprocessor market and the memory market, with MOS MPU, DRAMS and SRAM performing particularly well compared to September.



Steady worldwide sale growth over September was observed in the area of application specific devices, especially for semiconductors devices designed to be used in communication (wireless and wired) and in-car entertainment applications. In October, exchange rate effects were more noticeable that in September when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.475 billion in October 2014, plus 2.1% versus the previous month and an increase of 9.0% versus the same month a year ago.