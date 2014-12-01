© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

ESI partners with EDF Energies Nouvelles

ESI Group has signed a strategic partnership agreement with EDF Energies Nouvelles.

The partnership is in place for the next five years and will focus on innovative product development for the renewable energies market, leveraging ESI's Virtual Prototyping technologies and expertise. New solutions and products co-created in the frame of this partnership will be exclusive to EDF EN.



Eric Daubourg, COO of ESI France, comments, "ESI is, more than ever, the partner of choice for testing and guaranteeing the safety of industrial installations. We built early partnerships in the nuclear energy sector and continue our long history of engagement in the electricity sector with EDF Group. This new five year partnership with EDF EN is a sign of the successful implementation of ESI's Virtual Prototyping strategy in the field of green energy, and reaffirms our presence throughout the energy sector."