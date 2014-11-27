© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Jotron to supply PAGA system to Teekay FSO

Jotron AS has entered into a contract with Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Jotron won the contract for supplying PAGA, PABX and LAN networks and entertainment for the conversion of shuttle tanker Randgrid.

The Jotron PAGA system will be supplied in July 2015 and installed onboard the shuttle tanker Randgrid during its conversion to a FSO for the Gina Krog field. The new and converted Teekay unit to be supplied to Gina Krog will function as a storage and offtake vessel.



“This contract confirms that Jotron is the preferred PAGA supplier for Teekay,” says Sales and Marketing Director Rolf Andreas Wallin, Jotron Maritime and Energy Division. “Jotron appreciates that Teekay is working towards a safe and sustainable energy future, and does not stand for good enough or second-best. Knowing this, confirms the quality and competitiveness of Jotron’s products. We are proud to be Teekay’s communication partner for this project.”



"Jotron is very enthusiastic, competent and offers high-end and user friendly solutions," Morten Falck, Procurement Lead at Teekay says.