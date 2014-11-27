© cacaroot dreamstime.com Components | November 27, 2014
Infineon sees solid growth in Q4
Infineon ended the fiscal year with a solid fourth quarter. Revenue, earnings and margin all saw solid increases, and the group is planning keep momentum going for 2015.
Revenue generated by the Infineon Group grew by 6 percent in the fourth quarter of the 2014 fiscal year to EUR 1,175 million, compared with EUR 1,110 million in the preceding quarter. Revenue growth was particularly strong in the Industrial Power Control (IPC), Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) and Chip Card & Security (CCS) segments.
Segment Result also increased on the back of this revenue growth, rising by 11 percent from EUR 170 million in the preceding quarter to EUR 188 million in the fourth quarter of the 2014 fiscal year, with the Segment Result Margin improving from 15.3 percent to 16.0 percent.
Income from continuing operations increased slightly from EUR 143 million to EUR 148 million in the fourth quarter of the 2014 fiscal year.
Fourth-quarter net income improved to EUR 181 million, following on from the EUR 143 million recorded in the previous quarter.
"We have made good use of the opportunities open to us in a dynamically growing market. We were well prepared to handle steeply rising demand from our customers and therefore always able to deliver reliably. Revenue, earnings and margin all saw solid increases, in line with our expectations. Infineon's Management Board and Supervisory Board want shareholders to participate in this success and are therefore proposing a dividend of EUR 0.18 per share," stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. "Despite a challenging market environment, we plan to continue growing in the current 2015 fiscal year – in addition to growth resulting from the planned acquisition of International Rectifier."
Segment Result also increased on the back of this revenue growth, rising by 11 percent from EUR 170 million in the preceding quarter to EUR 188 million in the fourth quarter of the 2014 fiscal year, with the Segment Result Margin improving from 15.3 percent to 16.0 percent.
Income from continuing operations increased slightly from EUR 143 million to EUR 148 million in the fourth quarter of the 2014 fiscal year.
Fourth-quarter net income improved to EUR 181 million, following on from the EUR 143 million recorded in the previous quarter.
"We have made good use of the opportunities open to us in a dynamically growing market. We were well prepared to handle steeply rising demand from our customers and therefore always able to deliver reliably. Revenue, earnings and margin all saw solid increases, in line with our expectations. Infineon's Management Board and Supervisory Board want shareholders to participate in this success and are therefore proposing a dividend of EUR 0.18 per share," stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. "Despite a challenging market environment, we plan to continue growing in the current 2015 fiscal year – in addition to growth resulting from the planned acquisition of International Rectifier."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments