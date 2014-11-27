© cacaroot dreamstime.com

Infineon sees solid growth in Q4

Infineon ended the fiscal year with a solid fourth quarter. Revenue, earnings and margin all saw solid increases, and the group is planning keep momentum going for 2015.

Revenue generated by the Infineon Group grew by 6 percent in the fourth quarter of the 2014 fiscal year to EUR 1,175 million, compared with EUR 1,110 million in the preceding quarter. Revenue growth was particularly strong in the Industrial Power Control (IPC), Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) and Chip Card & Security (CCS) segments.



Segment Result also increased on the back of this revenue growth, rising by 11 percent from EUR 170 million in the preceding quarter to EUR 188 million in the fourth quarter of the 2014 fiscal year, with the Segment Result Margin improving from 15.3 percent to 16.0 percent.



Income from continuing operations increased slightly from EUR 143 million to EUR 148 million in the fourth quarter of the 2014 fiscal year.



Fourth-quarter net income improved to EUR 181 million, following on from the EUR 143 million recorded in the previous quarter.



"We have made good use of the opportunities open to us in a dynamically growing market. We were well prepared to handle steeply rising demand from our customers and therefore always able to deliver reliably. Revenue, earnings and margin all saw solid increases, in line with our expectations. Infineon's Management Board and Supervisory Board want shareholders to participate in this success and are therefore proposing a dividend of EUR 0.18 per share," stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. "Despite a challenging market environment, we plan to continue growing in the current 2015 fiscal year – in addition to growth resulting from the planned acquisition of International Rectifier."