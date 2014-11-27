© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Rutronik appoints new sales director for Germany

Rutronik appoints Markus Zühlke as the new Sales Director Germany, Stefan Sutalo becomes Marketing Director Passive Components

Markus Zühlke, previously Marketing Director Passive Components at Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, will now be assuming the role of managing the company's sales organization for Germany with immediate effect.



He reports directly to Thomas Rudel. His previous position will be filled by Stefan Sutalo, formerly the Senior Marketing Manager Electrolytic, Film and Tantalum Capacitors and the Deputy Marketing Director Passive Components. The role of Senior Marketing Manager will be filled by Denis Bittigkoffer, who previously served as Product Sales Manager for Film and Electrical Double-Layer Capacitors (EDLCs) at Rutronik.



"We are particularly pleased to have been able to fill all three management positions internally," explained Thomas Rudel, CEO of Rutronik. "In the years that they have already served Rutronik, they have all demonstrated their ability to combine professional expertise with management qualities and unconditional commitment. This will enable them to drive their respective divisions forward in their new positions and contribute to keeping Rutronik on its success path."