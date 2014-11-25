© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Samsung seeks to block Nvidia chips in the US

Electronic giant Samsung Electronics has filed a complaint directed at Nvidia Corp, seeking to block graphics chips from the U.S market.

Samsung Electronics has filed a complaint with the U.S International Trade Commission seeking to block computer graphic chips made by Nvidia from the U.S market, Reuters reports.



The complaint is that Nvidia according to Samsung has infringed several chip related patents. This is a counter suing case after Nvidia forts filed against Samsung earlier this fall. Nvidia then claimed that Samsung, along with Qualcomm, is infringing on patents related to GPU-units.