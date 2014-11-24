© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Soitec and SKI to collaborate on semiconductor materials

Soitec and SK Innovation (SKI) have signed a collaboration agreement to establish an alliance focused on accelerating innovation in semiconductor materials for information communication technologies and IoT applications.

At the outset, the alliance will focus on innovating engineered substrates and the processes for fabricating these materials. The partners’ joint goal is to bring the first products to market by early 2017 in applications. These products will allow Soitec to grow its global market presence.



“Our partnership gives SK Innovation and Soitec the power to develop new materials and very quickly bring innovations to market,” said Carlos Mazure, Soitec’s chief technical officer. “This is a very important first step for Soitec as we team up with Korea’s leader in energy and materials development to leverage our two companies’ strong synergies.”



“This alliance is in line with SKI’s roadmap towards new business opportunities in inorganic materialsand fits well with SK Group’s strengths,” said Byong-sung Kwak, president of Global Technology and chief technical officer of SK Innovation. “Because our company seeks to achieve its mission of becoming a truly innovative technology-driven companyby fostering acorporate culture that values the spirit of challenge, creativity, and a positiveattitude, and building the creative facilities necessary to support this culture, our allianceis well-equipped to succeed in high-growth markets, such as energy and semiconductor materials.”



Although the first phase of the agreement targets semiconductor materials development, the alliance could be extended to include manufacturing and commercial development.