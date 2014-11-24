© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

NXP to acquire Quintic's wearable and bluetooth IC business

NXP Semiconductors has entered into a definitive agreement with Quintic to acquire assets and IP related to its Wearable and Bluetooth Low Energy (BTLE) IC business.

“Quintic has impressive customer traction with its standalone BTLE solutions, especially in the Chinese eco-system that it operates in, and is a leader in developing innovative integrated solutions for the nascent wearables market. With NXP’s strength in ultra-low power microcontrollers and security, broad IoT application solutions offering, and global sales and distribution reach, the acquired Quintic business should become a true leader in its market. With this transaction, NXP now offers the complete range of ultra-low power connectivity standards relevant to the Internet-of-Things, being NFC, Zigbee and BTLE”, said Mark Hamersma, General Manager and SVP Emerging Businesses at NXP.



The Quintic Wearable & BTLE team of approximately 65 engineers located in China (Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai) and Sunnyvale, CA, as well as its leadership is expected to join NXP at close of this transaction which is targeted for Q1 2015.