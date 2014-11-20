© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Enthone appoints global product line manager

Arifin Budihardjo has been appointed Global Product Line Manager, Semiconductor Copper by Enthone Inc.

Mr. Budihardjo will be responsible for the management, development and strategic marketing of the company’s ViaForm semiconductor copper damascene processes.



Mr. Budihardjo will be working closely with and be supported by the company’s commercial and research & development teams, as well as Entegris, the sales distribution and marketing partner for ViaForm copper damascene processes.



Mr. Budihardjo began his career as a quality and reliability engineer for TECH Semiconductor Singapore and later joined Air Products and Chemicals Inc.



Mr. Sean Mirshafiei, Enthone Vice President, Global Marketing - Electronics said, “Ari’s extensive product line management, customer engagement and semiconductor engineering experience will be a strong asset to our Electronics Marketing Team, Entegris, and customers.”