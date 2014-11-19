© otnaydur dreamstime.com Components | November 19, 2014
8point3's linear lighting product now powered by Plessey
Plessey has entered a long-term commercial agreement with 8point3, a Dartford-based LED luminaire manufacturing company.
Plessey will be supplying its GaN-on-Silicon MaGICTM LEDs, made at its semiconductor manufacturing facility in Plymouth, UK, for use in 8point3's new Sabre Architectural range of LED linear lighting products.
Following this commercial agreement with Plessey, 8point3's Sabre Architectural lighting products will be able to claim that they are fully made in Britain and will be branded with the official 'Made in Britain' marque.
Managing Director of 8point3, Ashley Bateup, said, "8point3 is proud to design and manufacture alongside best-in-class technology partners within the UK. Our focus has always been to create market leading LED solutions for a wide range of applications. Our agreement with Plessey, the only UK LED Silicon manufacturer, ensures we continue to do this and can continue to offer our customers products and solutions that deliver in terms of quality and efficiency."
Mark Pinnock, Plessey's Regional Sales Manager for Northern Europe and Account Manager for 8point3, stated that, "Plessey are also pleased to confirm that a technology agreement has also been reached, whereby Plessey will design bespoke LED solutions in the UK to complement 8point3's ongoing lighting projects."
