Restructuring of Leuze electronic in Australia

The foundation of Leuze electronic Australia/New Zealand will strengthen the sensor manufacturer's position "down under".

Leuze electronic in Australia, is focusing increasingly on products for industrial automation, packaging technology as well as safety services and system solutions.



Since 1999, Leuze electronic has been active at the same company headquarters as Balluff-Leuze Pty Ltd in Australia and New Zealand. The 50/50 joint venture between Balluff GmbH and Leuze electronic GmbH has succeeded in achieving consistent growth over 15 years of cooperation.



The aim with the concentration on the Leuze electronic product range, is to allow the company to provide better service, as well as products and solutions that are tailored to the requirements of the individual customer.



Wolfgang Vetter, Director of Global Sales at Leuze electronic, Owen (Germany), emphasizes the significance of focusing on the product range: "As the sensor people, it is our aim worldwide to offer customers products that are, for example, extremely simple to use in practice. We focus on selected branches and applications because we are specialists in these fields." For Leuze electronic, usability, application know-how and service have long been yardsticks for new product developments, innovative ranges of services, and profound market competence.